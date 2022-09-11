News

Luis Abinader and Kamala Harris will meet Thursday in Washington

The Dominican president, Luis Abinader, will travel to Washington next Wednesday to meet the next day with the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, the Presidency reported in a statement on Saturday.

The meeting is the “result of the interest” of US President Joe Biden, in the Caribbean Community (Caricom), according to the note, which indicates that Abinader is expected to address the situation in neighboring Haiti at the meeting.

The meeting, which will take place at the White House, is seen as a follow-up to the meeting they held Abinader and Harris on June 9during the visit of the Dominican president to the IX Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California.

Other Caricom leaders also participated on that occasion, and food security, energy security and access to financing were discussed, the statement recalled.

At the end of the meeting with Harris, the Dominican ruler will have a stake in the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS).

At the end of this session, Abinader will return to the Dominican Republic to leave several days later for New York City for the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

