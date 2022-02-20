LUIS ABINADER – First stage of the border wall will be ready in nine months

The President of the Republic Luis Abinader led the act that started the construction of the border wall, which will have 160 kilometers of physical fence.

The physical fence will consist of a reinforced concrete wall and a metal structure with a height of 3.90 meters.

It will also have 170 surveillance and control towers, in addition to some 71 access gates.

“This is a fence that will benefit both countries because it will control bilateral trade, regulate migratory flows to combat the mafias that traffic people, deal with drug trafficking and the illegal sale of weapons, in addition to protecting farms and fields of the ranchers of the agricultural producers, with this we will combat in different ways the organized crime that has wanted to take the border limits of both countries as a base of operations, for which the benefit for both nations will be of great importance,” argued the president.

The first part will consist of 54 kilometers of physical fence with 19 watchtowers, 10 access gates with 54 paths for patrolling, and will be built in about nine months; with an investment of more than RD$1,750 million.

“I have been unofficially informed that the contractors say they will do it in 7 months, and I hope so,” added the president.

Abinader added that a second stage will be tendered during the second half of this year.