Luis Abinader receives Laura Jiménez at the National Palace

President Abinader received the visit courtesy of Laura JimenezSenior Advisor at the Department of State for the Western Hemisphere.

The official went to National Palace accompanied by Robert Thomas, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, ​​and her father, journalist Cristhian Jiménez.

The president was interested in the rise of Laura, born in the Dominican Republic and raised in the Bronx, New York, in American politics.

They talked about the advance of the Dominican diaspora in US territory and about the push of women and young people here.

Laura was born in Santo Domingo, right in front of the park of the San Miguel church, and at the age of five she came to the South Bronx, although she highlights that she grew up between both countries, since she frequently visited her father, in addition to having the opportunity to return to the DR to complete his secondary education.

Prior to her current position, the Dominican held several politically related positions in South Florida, one of them as chief of staff for state senator José Javier Rodríguez. In 2016, she worked for the Hillary Clinton campaign, and as director of the Latino vote on the Biden candidacy. When she won the presidential election, she was part of her transition team, and from the first day of the Biden administration she started working at the State Department.