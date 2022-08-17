Luis Abinader says Duarte highway intervention includes application from kilometer 9 from 6 to 14 lanes

Santiago, DR.

President Luis Abinader in his address from the city of Santiago, on the occasion of the 159th anniversary of the Dominican Restoration, took the opportunity to speak about the investment made through the Ministry of Public Works and Communications, for an amount of 86 million pesos destined to different projects in the country.

According to the president, one of these projects is the expansion of the Duarte highway from kilometer 9, which includes 14 lanes, in addition to resurfacing from kilometer 9 to Santiago and from Santiago to Monte Cristi.

“We are carrying out the most important intervention of the Duarte highway, at different points, which include the extension from kilometer 9, from 6 to 14 lanes and the resurfacing of the highway, from kilometer 9 to Santiago and from Santiago to Monte Cristi to convert the country’s main trunk road into a safe and modern highway,” said the president.

He argued that at the moment, the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), has a construction project with a greater regional impact, which includes nine beltways in which they are located: Azua, Bani, Navarrete, Circuit 3 Santo Domingo, Moca, San Francisco, Santiago, Los Alcarrizos and Malecón de Nagua.

Regarding Greater Santo Domingo, the president indicated that among the most important works are the Construction of the Hípica Avenue, the San Isidro Avenue, the Ecological Avenue, from Ciudad Juan Bosch to the Juan Pablo Segundo Avenue. (Northeast Highway) and the Elevado de Andrés.

Regarding mass transportation works, Luis Abinader said that the expansion of lines 1 and 2 of the subway in Santo Domingo is being built and in Los Alcarrizos the extension of the subway and the cable car.

Regarding the Monte Grande dam, he stated that this work is 80% complete.

“And being here today, I want to refer, in a very special way, to Santiago, a city for years forgotten and with which I have a very special family and emotional bond and that now forms part, with facts, of the priority agenda of the government” , indicated the president.

He explained that transforming investments are being made, such as the construction of the cable car; the monorail; the Gurabo Gorge; the entrance avenue to Santiago. Likewise, the Navarrete Beltway is under tender and the expansion of the Santiago – Licey highway, among others, has been budgeted.

“We are committed to the progress and well-being of this city and to giving it back what it justly deserves according to its contribution to the national economy.” “THIS IS CHANGE.” Said the president when referring to the investment made in Santiago.

However, he indicated that a project that was announced 9 months ago and has not yet been able to start is the Ámbar Highway, “because this government is not willing to carry out failed or poorly executed operations, such as the Samaná highway that it condemned. for years Dominicans to an unfair and disproportionate shadow toll. We want to do many things, but do them well. Our adherence to the law leads us to be cautious and respect the procedures even knowing that this can sometimes lengthen the time”.