Luis Abinader: The Haitian crisis is a threat to Dominican security

The main point of president’s speech Luis Abinader before the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) was the socio-political crisis affecting Haiti.

In the midst of his words, the president stated that the Haitian crisis directly affects the security of the Dominican Republic.

“For the Dominican Republic, it is a matter of national security. I want to repeat it so that it is engraved in the memory of this solemn session in the Hall of the Americas: The crisis that overflows the borders of Haiti is a threat to the national security of the Dominican Republic,” said the president so that his message is accentuated.

The Dominican head of state also gave him a called to the OAS and its secretary general, Luis Almagro, to play a “determining role” in the battle against the haitian crisis and in this way help the Haitian people and raised a series of points in which the international organization, together with the United Nations Organization (UN), can carry out to achieve the recovery of that Haitian territory.

“How can the OAS collaborate?, Haiti has requested cooperation to improve the security of certain critical infrastructures, especially its ports and airports. The Dominican Republic has accompanied this interest and has supported all the initiatives that the Inter-American Committee on Ports has conceived to materialize this objective. So far, very little has been achieved; this is an urgent action and efforts must be redoubled…as soon as security conditions allow, it is necessary to collaborate with the Haitian authorities to organize an electoral process that results in a government and elected authorities with leadership, legitimacy and popular support . The OAS must continue carrying out fundamental actions in favor of some democratic electionsone of them is to provide an adequate civil registry to the entire Haitian population, ”says the president.

Abinader also stressed other points such as that the OAS must “assist” in the creation of mechanisms and capacities related to the control of weapons and ammunition that reach the hands of the criminal gangs that control a large part of Haitian territory and that it coordinate with member countries. and the UN, the training, training and controlled supply of the Haitian National Police.

The president who current situation in haiti can be defined as alow intensity civil war” and that international organizations must act “responsibly and now”.

“If the Americas is a zone of peace, as I said a while ago, it is largely due to the inter-American system, whose backbone is this organization. The OAS is as valid today as it was 74 years ago. It has allowed us to create spaces for dialogue, harmonize our legal systems, strengthen the protection of human rights and, in general, create shared democratic values,” exclaimed the Dominican president.

The president’s intervention It occurs just hours after he ordered the evacuation of all the Dominican diplomatic and civilian personnel who were on duty at the embassy and the national consulate in Haiti due to the situation of violence that lives there.

Since the beginning of his mandate, Abinader has been emphatic in pointing out that “There is no Dominican solution to the Haitian issue” and that international organizations should “take more action on the matter.”