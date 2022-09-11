Luis Abinader will meet with Kamala Harris in Washington

President Luis Abinader will travel to Washington next Wednesday to meet the next day with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, the Presidency reported in a statement on Saturday.

Land might be interested in reading: Abinader affirms there is a lack of rebel voices in the DR

The meeting is the “result of the interest” of the American president, Joe Biden, on the Caribbean Community (Caricom), according to the note, which indicates that Abinader is expected to address the situation in neighboring Haiti at the meeting.

The meeting, which will take place in the White House, is seen as a follow-up to the meeting that Abinader and Harris held on June 9, during the visit of the leader Dominican to the IX Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California.

Kamala Harris (EFE)

Other Caricom leaders also participated on that occasion, and food security, energy security and access to financing were discussed, the statement recalled. At the end of the meeting with Harris, the Dominican leader will participate in the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS).

At the end of this session, Abinader will return to the Dominican Republic to leave several days later for New York City for the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).