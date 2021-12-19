Luis Alberto paints, super Zac, what an entrance Radu!

A good Lazio opens the eighteenth day of Serie A by beating the Genoa 3-1. The start of the match at the Olimpico is not the best, but shortly after the half hour, the biancocelesti take advantage of the first rossoblu mistake and take advantage of it with Pedro. In the second half the music changes with the entry of Luis Alberto. The Spaniard enters the place of Basic and draws football. First the assist for Unripe on a corner kick, then the brushstroke of the outside half to send the goal Zaccagni. Sarri rises to 28 points, overcoming Empoli and temporarily joining Juve and Roma. Below are the match reports of the main sports newspapers.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha 6; Hysaj 6 (63 ‘Radu 7), Luiz Felipe 7 (83’ Patric 5.5), Acerbi 7, Marusic 6; Milinkovic 6, Cataldi 6.5 (73 ‘Leiva 5.5), Basic 6 (63’ Luis Alberto 8); Pedro 7.5, Felipe Anderson 7 (83 ‘Muriqi 6), Zaccagni 7. All. Sarri 6.5

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha 6; Hysaj 6 (63 ‘Radu 6.5), Luiz Felipe 6 (83’ Patric 5.5), Acerbi 6.5, Marusic 6; Milinkovic 6.5, Cataldi 6 (73 ‘Leiva 5.5), Basic 6 (63’ Luis Alberto 7); Pedro 7, Felipe Anderson 7 (83 ‘Muriqi 6), Zaccagni 7. All. Sarri 6.5

