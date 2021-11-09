Luis Alberto-Sarri, peace made: ‘This is how we explained ourselves’

The key is all in that sentence pronounced by Maurizio Sarri at the end of the match against Salernitana: “Running more does not mean losing your clarity. And he is the proof of that ”. The coach took a while to make it clear to Luis Alberto, but in the end he won. The Commander is like that, he doesn’t know half measures. The fracture created with the Spanish player seemed incurable. On the one hand, a player full of talent, who had made the fortunes of Lazio in recent years, but always playing at a not too frantic pace, protected by a module (Inzaghi’s 3-5-2) that allowed him all this. On the other hand, a fundamentalist coach, convinced that certain ideas must be pursued regardless of the men with whom one is dealing. Integralist, but also a careful student of the characteristics of the players he works with. “From the tests we did – he said about Luis Alberto at the beginning of the season – it emerges that he can give much more in terms of racing”. Translated: I don’t ask him for things that he doesn’t have in his strings, but a contribution that is within his possibilities.

The turning point

–

The Spanish footballer at first struggled to accept all this. In words he said he wanted to work harder, but then on the pitch he continued to interpret well only the offensive phase. Thus came the three consecutive benches of October. “Right now we can’t afford a player like him,” Sarri ruled. The turning point came during the retreat made in Formello after the blow in Verona. Sarri and Luis Alberto looked into each other’s eyes and finally tuned in to the same wavelength. “He understood that if I have something to tell him, I tell him to his face, in front of everyone – explains Sarri -. This seemed strange to him at first. Now he knows how I am and I know how he is. He is a very particular boy, but intelligent, coexistence has become easier ”. And Luis Alberto confirms: “I run more, I understand Sarri and I feel great here. I was asked for more help in the defensive phase, from this point of view I am improving a lot ”. The proof is his latest performances. In the last four games, including the cup, he has always played as a starter and has always been among the best. With the pearl of the billiard shot with which he made the 3-0 at Salernitana. A feat that came towards the end of a match in which Luis Alberto – as happens to him more and more often – ran a lot. Without losing clarity with this. As Sarri repeated for a long time before convincing him.