Luis Almagro is being investigated for his relationship with an OAS official

The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Uruguayan Louis Almagroit is investigated by the agency after being denounced for having a romantic relationship with an OAS officialthe Mexican Marian Vidaurrireported the Associated Press (AP) agency.

The hemispheric organization has been analyzing – at least since July – whether the former Uruguayan foreign minister violated the institution’s code of ethicswhich indicates that “the Staff members and other service providers must not allow any intimate relationship with another member staff or service provider interfere with the performance of their duties or disadvantage others in the workplace.

According to AP, the investigation is labeled as “Alleged misconduct of a high-ranking OAS official”and began after the body received an anonymous complaint about the relationship, which was public anyway and had been addressed by both the OAS Secretary General and his partner in the book Luis Almagro does not apologizepublished in November 2020 by journalists Gonzalo Ferreira and Martín Natalevich.

Some officials assured AP that there were times when those involved generated discomfort in the workplace: two workers saw them kissing at an OAS general assembly –carried out in Medellín in 2019–, while another saw them holding hands in a meeting 2020.

The official, however, is no longer part of Almagro’s team, according to AP.

Vidaurri had also recognized the relationship in the book published in 2020. “It was and is a connection in all dimensions. Very deep and very intense”said about his link with Almagro.

The woman even revealed some jokes that she used to play with the Uruguayan: “I always tell him: ‘I’m smarter because it took me no more than thirty-eight years to meet you, it took you about fifty-something'”.

Almagro acknowledged in the book that Vidaurri was part of his small advisory board, and the Mexican revealed that she went to work directly for him after a trip to Philadelphia. “That was a Friday and on Monday he called me at his office and told me:” Come work with me “,” said the Mexican political scientist. Previously, she worked at the Secretariat for the Strengthening of Democracy (SFD), where she worked as head of Political Analysis and Prospective.

“The female sex has had a very important force. A very important engine”Almagro confessed in the biography of Ferreira and Natalevich. And he continues: “There is something that Juan Ramón Carrasco used to say. They asked him when he had played better. And he answered: When he had a new girlfriend,” he laughs. “Somehow I have felt identified with Juan Ramón Carrasco.”

Almagro says that he has fallen in love on many occasions, that sometimes “it is impossible” not to: “I left pieces of leather on the fence. I left meat on the fence. I wish I had something more stabilized from the beginning and had all those personal variables a lot calmer. I think it would have been better in a lot of ways. Maybe not. I don’t.” I know,” he said in Luis Almagro does not ask for forgiveness.

The OAS investigation comes weeks after the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) removed its president from office Mauricio Claver Caronewhen he still had three years in office ahead of him, after it was found that he had broken an ethical rule of the institution by maintaining an intimate relationship with his chief of staff.