Luis Almagro offers protection to Arturo McFields after his complaint

The rebellion in full session of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), of Nicaragua’s representative before the organization, Ambassador Arturo McFields Yescas, shook hemispheric diplomacy and triggered a series of reactions, mainly in support of his courage for openly denouncing the police state in the country and the abuses with public servants imposed by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

One of the first to react was Luis Almagro, Secretary General of the OAS, who even offered this Wednesday, March 23, “protection” to the Nicaraguan ambassador before the organization, after he denounced the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega.

“I want to recognize that Ambassador McFields has taken the ethically correct position and responds to the principles and values ​​of this organization. In that sense, the General Secretariat offers him protection,” Almagro said during the virtual session of the Permanent Council of the regional organization, as reported by the news agency EFE.

Subsequently, Almagro published a tweet indicating that McFields’ position of denunciation is correct. “We appreciate the courage of the ambassador of Nicaragua Arturo McFields Yescas and his commitment to the values ​​of the OAS. ANDThis is the ethically correct position,” Almagro wrote on his Twitter account.

Through Twitter, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, congratulated McFields, for his “courage” by denouncing the regime in full session of the Permanent Council. “Today, the Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS McFields resigned in protest, denouncing the Ortega Murillo regime for its record of oppressive human rights. We congratulate the ambassador for his courage in giving a voice to the millions of fellow Nicaraguans waiting for a return to democracy,” Blinken wrote.

The first reaction of the Nicaraguan government was to dismiss McFields’ statements, arguing that he was no longer accredited as ambassador to the regional body. “Mr. Arturo McFields does not represent us, so none of his statements are valid. Our representative before the OAS is Ambassador Francisco Campbell Hooker, duly accredited,” says a brief statement about the incident issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The representative of the United States before the regional organization, Ambassador Bradley A. Freden, also congratulated McFields for his intervention and for distancing himself from the dictatorship. “Faithwe commended Ambassador Arturo McFields for his courage in resigning from his position as ambassador of Nicaragua before the OAS, in a speech denouncing the record of human rights violations of the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship, affirming that he could no longer support the regime,” said Ambassador Freden, also via Twitter.

Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, one of the main voices in the US Congress denouncing the torture and ill-treatment suffered by political prisoners of the regime, commented on a report by CONFIDENTIAL posted on Twitter about the regime’s attempts to delegitimize the claim made by McFields. “Who does not have “validity” here is the satrap who blatantly stole the elections and has the country in ruins!” Salazar posted on Twitter, alluding to the Ortega regime.

Pedro Vaca, Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), also recognized the courage expressed by McFields and the pressure suffered by public servants in the face of abuses by the Ortega regime.

“A difficult point to document about the authoritarian crisis in Nicaragua is the enormous pressure that barbarism implies in public officials. Today Arturo McFields -with great courage- breaks the self-censorship that weighs on public servants in Nicaragua. Hopefully more will join,” Vaca wrote.

The former president of Costa Rica and one of the most critical voices of the regime, Laura Chinchilla, also raises in her message the question of how many regime operators could make a decision similar to that of McFields. “Nicaragua Ambassador to the OAS dares to do the unthinkable and denounces the repression and atrocities of the Ortega Murillo regime. I have to speak up, even if I’m scared,” Chinchilla posted on Twitter.

History will remember it, said Monsignor Báez

For his part, Monsignor Silvio Báez praised McFields’ courage and the historic weight of his decision to denounce the atrocities of the Ortega dictatorship in full session of the OAS Permanent Council. “Admirable Arturo McFields denouncing the Nicaraguan dictatorship in the OAS. History will remember his gesture and the Nicaraguan people thank him. We hope that many others will follow his example. God will take care of you, Arthur! Thank you for your gesture in favor of life and truth,” Báez posted on Twitter.

During his speech, McFields said he was speaking on behalf of the more than 170 political prisoners imprisoned by the Daniel Ortega regime and the more than 350 dead as a result of the repression by the regime and its paramilitaries against citizen protests between April and September. of 2018.

“I take the floor on behalf of the thousands of public servants at all levels, civil and military, of those who are forced by the Nicaraguan regime to pretend, to fill vacancies and repeat slogans, because if they don’t they lose their jobs. Denouncing the dictatorship of my country is not easy, but continuing to remain silent and defending the indefensible is impossible”, McFields first expressed in his speech at the OAS Permanent Council.

The renowned Nicaraguan writer Gioconda Belli also joined the acknowledgments of the decision, valuing what she called “quality and ethics.”

“It is good to know that there are still people with quality and ethics in Nicaragua to denounce what happens in that government from within. Arturo McFields has set an example of courage and patriotism today. His words when he resigned from being a Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS are clear and brave, ”Belli wrote on his Twitter account.