Luis Almagro’s reaction to Haiti’s request to the UN

Lime.- The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, expressed this Friday his hope that the UN “can give a rapid response” to the request of the Government of Haiti for an “immediate deployment of an armed force specialized”.

“We hope that the United Nations system, which has better capacities in terms of human, financial and material resources (…) can give a rapid response, that is going to be our goal. We hope that the countries of the inter-American system in the Security Council work on this issue to urgently advance the request made by Haiti”Almagro said in Lima.

Land might be interested in reading: Almagro is investigated for relationship with subordinate

The Haitian Council of Ministers authorized the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, to “request and obtain” from international partners “effective support for the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force, in sufficient quantity, to put an end throughout the territory to the humanitarian crisis”, as published this Friday by the official newspaper, Le Moniteur.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The aim is thus, adds the government resolution, to achieve “quickly a climate of security that allows for an effective fight against cholera, favoring the distribution of fuel and drinking water throughout the country, the operation of hospitals, the resumption of economic activities, the free movement of people and goods and the reopening of schools.

About, Almagro He considered that in Haiti lives “a people that does not have energy, does not have health conditions” and “has no water”. “We are in an implosive situation in the country that requires urgent action in this regard,” he concluded.

During the first plenary session of the LII General Assembly of the OAS, which concluded today in Lima, the member countries approved a resolution expressing their concern about the insecurity that is being experienced in Haiti after the assassination of his president, Jovenel Moise, and the earthquake in 2021.

In the resolution, the OAS considers the need to strengthen the judicial system and civil society in Haiti, fight against impunity and corruption, and clarify the various crimes committed in that country and reaffirms the principles enshrined in the Charter of the Organization of American Statesespecially those relating to democracy and social security.

Speaking at the General Assembly, the Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean Víctor Geneus, asked the OAS to “translate into reality” the resolution of the member states of the organization in favor of the restoration of security and democracy in its country.