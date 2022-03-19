Luis Alvarado ruled out Keyrol, son of Maynor Figueroa, in the U-20: “Apply for the next National Team”

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

At 34 years old, he has the objective of Honduras U-20 National Team qualify for the 2023 Indonesia World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Luis Alvarado is the coach, he has experience as a main strategist from his time at Honduras Progreso. He was also a physical trainer and technical assistant, he has a degree in Physical Education and only plans to take Bicolor to the top in the World Cup in San Pedro Sula from June 18 to July 3. You are a new coach with great aspirations. How do you take on this challenge? With a lot of responsibility and very happy that I was given this opportunity that we Honduran coaches yearn for so much, it is not an easy challenge, but it is ambitious. We are happy to have this opportunity and to have many dreams ahead of us, in the short term we will qualify for a World Cup and an Olympics. What is your internal responsibility for the objectives in front of you? I have prepared myself for great things both at the University and at the coaching school, they were 10 years in the classroom and more than 15 years playing football between second and first. I have always dreamed big, opportunities will always come and we must be prepared. He has a degree in Physical Education, he has been a physical trainer, technical assistant and head coach, Luis Alvarado has already made his way in football…Yes, I have had quite a few facets in football in the short term, I always had the opportunity to play and study, so I had that facility in the different areas.

Has being a coach crossed your mind since you were a child? No, the truth is that I did not expect that I would end up being a coach, I always aspired to play. As I grew up, good people told me to study physical education because I was always linked to soccer, not to any other discipline. I went to study and then as a coach, as I grew older and I felt that I had that attraction of liberating and advising young people, all this of being a coach happened. In context, you were first appointed to the U-17s, how did you get to the U-20s? The Federation hires me to manage the U-17 and Reynaldo Tilguath the U-20, then covid-19 fell and there was no competition. The process for which the Federation hired me was that we both do good processes and grow in our categories, that’s how I went from the U-17 to the U-20 and now I’m here. In the U-17 there is no assigned coach. What is your style of play and which coach do you identify with? I like football that is organized, dynamic, pleasant for the people and looking for the results in my favor. At a national level, I admire Professor Chelato Uclés for everything he achieved, as well as Professor Primitivo Maradiaga, Raúl Cáceres, Salomón Nazar and that opens the doors for us national coaches. Do you seek that advice? I have a very good relationship with them, I have contact with the coaches and there was more openness when leading a National Team because we constantly exchange information about the players. There is a cordial relationship with all the coaches.

What do you do to control anxiety and decision making? It’s part of everyday life, being part of the playing fields gives you that experience of knowing what the player wants, their challenges, their needs. Also studying gives you that other perspective of how to transmit that idea to the other players. DT Bolillo Gómez has attended the concentrations, adviser, is he fully in the Sub-20? We have a very good relationship with Professor Bolillo Gómez and the rest of the coaching staff, we communicate often and interact a lot in concentrations. I am closely in the training of the Major and they approach the Sub-20. Of course he advises me, he tells me that at the time he went through that stage of being a novelty. Three months before the U-20 World Cup, how is the National Team? We are doing very well, we have played seven friendly matches of which we won six and lost one, next month we have an Uncaf tournament in Belize and we are going to prepare very well for the World Cup. We have been seeing many national and other international players. There are always details to solve both inside and outside. Did it hurt that the Reserve Tournament started very late? It is that it makes the work more complex because we need these youngsters to be playing 90 minutes a week to have a good rhythm of competition. So, if the player trains in first class and plays with the special reserves for us, it is spectacular to have rhythm. The tournament appears now and of course it gives us a hand because new values ​​appear, it gives an extra bonus. We work with first, second and special reserve players. The base of the U-20 is Real Spain. Are they more organized here or is there better talent? Well, we have observed the 10 teams, in the case of Real España right now there are six players with us, four of them I looked at directly with the club and the others were in different teams and then they went to Real España.

Which first-class players have you not called for different reasons? We have all had them available, I thank the clubs that have helped us as much as possible. You always run into problems with dates and matches. We have top players like Tomás Sorto from Honduras Progreso, Antony García who has added a lot of minutes in Vida and Isaac Castillo from Marathón not to the extent that we would have liked, he has not been in all the games, but we have him close. Which players should be the leaders of the U-20? That is the great thing about this National Team that we do not have any outstanding player above the others as in previous processes, before we had a Choco Lozano, Alberth Elis who from a very young age were decisive. This is an even group which makes it stronger, there is no figure. Have you already studied the rivals: Costa Rica, Jamaica and Antigua? We have already played two games against Costa Rica as a visitor where we won one and lost another, and then we will prepare for the Uncaf tournament and then focus on Antigua and Jamaica. Is this base that faced Guatemala almost 100% of the base for the World Cup? Yes, this group has been working with us for more than a year, even with all the adversities. Right now we had 22 players in the concentration and it is most likely that the select group will come out of this squad to play the World Cup. The United States and Mexico are the rivals to beat. Does Honduras have to compete? That’s the beauty of these tournaments where we all have the same dreams and the same possibilities. For now our rivals to beat Costa Rica, Jamaica and Antigua. Which do you prefer, the World Cup or the Olympics? Preferably both. Which legionnaires do you hope to have in the World Cup? In this microcycle we evaluate Joyner Castillo who belongs to the Houston Dynamo of the MLS. He previously accompanied us in Siguetepeque and played against Guatemala. We hope it will show his talent.