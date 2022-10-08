Luis Campos has already identified Neymar’s heir!

While Neymar will be 31 next February, PSG are already thinking about his succession. Luis Campos would have identified the perfect profile to replace him.

PSG Mercato: Luis Campos watches a Ukrainian crack

Under contract until June 30, 2025 with an optional additional year, Neymar is not threatened at Paris Saint-Germain, especially with his form this season. But with the departure rumors rocking his summer and his anger at Kylian Mbappe and Luis Campos whom they blame for having wanted to eject him from Paris SG, the Brazilian striker may well have desires elsewhere in the future. Aware of this situation, the capital club’s football advisor is already scanning the market to find a possible successor to Neymar. And according to several Ukrainian sources, Luis Campos is carefully watching a genius from Shaktar Donestk.

Indeed, according to foreign intelligence reported by Football MediaParis SG would now be on the list of clubs that dream of securing the services of Mykhailo Mudryk. At 21, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder is presented by his coach Darijo Srna as the best European player behind Mbappé, Neymar and Vinicius Jr. Asked by local media, the Shaktar Donestk coach recently confessed about his player:

” he is incredible. He has everything and he shows it in every game. He is a good boy and he is only 21 years old. He doesn’t worry about offers, he just wants to have fun playing football (…) If he had a Brazilian passport, he would be worth 100 million. If someone wants it, he will have to pay a lot of money. I have been in football all my life and I would dare say he is the best player in Europe in his position after Mbappé, Neymar and Vinicius. »

Parisian recruiters were even present in the stands of Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to follow the performance of Mykhaylo Mudryk against Real Madrid, during the third day of Ligue 1. But the Red and Blue are not alone on this point.

Mercato PSG: Big competition for Mykhaylo Mudryk

In effect, Football Media ensures that Luis Campos will have to expect tough competition in the Mykhaylo Mudryk case. The sports portal explains in particular that after its failure in the last summer transfer window, Arsenal would still be interested in the reinforcement of the Ukrainian international from Shaktar Donestk. Still according to the same source, the young nugget of Shakhtar would also please Real Madrid and would even be a target of Florentino Pérez for the future. However, Mudryk would have a soft spot for Arsenal and the idea of ​​joining the Premier League.

To be continued…