Luis Campos targets a former Ligue 1 player for the summer of 2023

During the summer transfer window, PSG tried to recruit a new element for its offensive sector, but without success. But the Parisian board could try to repatriate a former Ligue 1 player next summer.

With the presence of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messithe leaders of the PSG tried to find different profiles to improve the workforce. Finally, the recruitments of Gianluca Scamacca or Robert Lewandowski have not succeeded and the Parisian club must rely on Pablo Sarabia, Hugo Ekitike even Carlos Soler to blow the MNM throughout the season. But, the board of the Rouge & Bleu are already advancing their pawns on certain files for the next transfer window. If the track Milan Skriniar returns with insistence to strengthen the defense this winter, Luis Campos is also working for the next summer transfer window.

Talks already started with Aubameyang

And according to information from Foot Mercatothe PSG would target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (33 years old) for the summer of 2023. After six rather successful months in FC Barcelona during the second half of the 2021-2022 season, the Gabonese international arrived at chelsea at the end of the summer transfer window for a two-season contract (June 2024) for an amount of 20M€. But, the old AS Saint Etienne could only stay one season London. Indeed, the English leaders would not retain the 33-year-old striker, especially since the PSG would have positioned itself on this file. always according to FM, “discussions have been started with the Ile-de-France leaders for the next season! » Already associated with PSG the past seasons, the Gabonese would plan well to Parisespecially since he would find his former coach, Christophe Galtierwhom he met at AS Saint Etienne between 2011 and 2013.