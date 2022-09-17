Luis Campos wants Lionel Messi to stay at PSG
He has been present at PSG since August 2021. Lionel Messi then signed up until June 2023, with another year as an option. And the club from the tricolor capital is already looking to activate this extension. It was Luis Campos, the football adviser of the Parisian team, who was able to reveal it.
One of the greatest legends of this sport has been playing under the colors of Paris Saint-Germain since the summer transfer window of 2021. After having enjoyed the heyday of FC Barcelona for a long time, Lionel Messi is not extended and decides to commit with the club of the tricolor capital. Since then, he has formed one of the most formidable attacking trios, with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or has signed a contract until June 2023 with the Ile-de-France team. It does, however, have another optional year. Invited to Rothen igniteson RMCLuis Campos, the PSG football adviser, revealed that he was doing everything to extend it:
“I asked Messi if he wanted to stay, and told him I hope he stays for the three years I have on my contract. I’m very happy with Leo.”
From now on, the final decision will be up to Lionel Messi! The Pulga should certainly wait a little longer, to reveal his answer.
