Luis Chávez, the Mexican actor who triumphed at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival has become the most commented topic during the last week, and beyond the scandal carried out by Don’t Worry Darling‘ between Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, we need to talk about the mexican presence in the important film event: Luis Chavez He is in charge of putting the name of Mexico on high.

Mexico is present in the Venice Film Festivalthanks to the Mexican actor, Luis Chavez who is part of the cast of the film ‘Dead For A Dollar’, directed by Walter Hill, which had its world premiere on September 6.

Who is Luis Chavez?

Luis Chavezthe Mexican actor who triumphed in the Venice Film Festival, has indigenous roots and is originally from Michoacán, after emigrating to the United States, he made his artistic debut at the end of the 90s in the television series ‘LA Doctors’.

This series led him to participate in other projects with a high audience level such as: ‘Angel’, ‘Monk’, ‘Malcolm in the Middle’, ‘ER’, ‘Weeds’ and also ‘Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles’.

In 2008, he had the opportunity to bring to life one of the first immigrant characters in a starring role on television with the series: crash, Based on the Oscar-winning film and produced by writer-director Paul Haggis.

During his film career has collaborated with renowned actors, directors, writers and producers and also winners of the Oscar award. In ‘While She Was Out’ worked alongside Kim Basinger on the comedy ‘high school’ shared the screen with Adrien Brody and in ‘Our Brand is Crisis’ he acted with Sandra Bullock and Billy Bob Thornton.

What is the movie ‘Dead For A Dollar’ about?

‘Dead for a Dollar’ is set at the end of the 19th century and tells the story of the gold digger Max Borlund (Christoph Waltz) hired by a wealthy man for me to find a defecting soldier who has kidnapped and fled with his wife (Rachel Brosnahan) to Mexico.

On the path of his search, he meets his lifelong archenemy Joe CribbensWillem Dafoeto whom he owes deal. But things get even more complicated when crossing the Mexican territorya powerful landowner Tiberio Vargas (Benjamin Bratt) he realizes their plans and the reward and insists on taking advantage of the situation.

What is the role of Luis Chavez in ‘Dead For A Dollar’?

In ‘Death For a Dollar’, Luis Chavez plays Esteban Romerolawyer, right-hand man and confidant of the powerful Tiberius Vargaswho assigns him to handle the transaction.

Stephen Romero he is an educated man, and in his attempt to prevent an unnecessary massacre, he resorts to diplomacy by contacting Max Borlund and Joe Cribbinsbringing the plot to an unfortunate resolution.

In the words of his own Luis Chavez In a press release, he mentioned: “I am very proud that someone like me, with indigenous roots, can have a relevant role in the plot and share the stage with such well-known actors.”

And he added: “But above all to interpret a character like a lawyer, something that is outside the stereotypes with which we Latinos usually relate. In addition, it is an honor to premiere at the longest-running film festival in the film industry.”

During his time through the Venice Film Festival, Luis Chavez walked the red carpet triumphantly alongside fellow screenmates Willem Defoe, Christoph Waltz, Rachel Brosnahan and Benjamin Bratt, as well as director Walter Hill. A national pride in Italy.

