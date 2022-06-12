Luis Coronel says that he does not agree that Christian Nodal represents the Mexican regional with that look

Christian Nodal has received strong criticism due to the drastic changes in appearance that have been made in recent days, as well as the controversy surrounding the heated war of declarations with J Balvinso now it was louis colonel who assured that, although he respects him, does not agree that the Sonoran is representing Mexican music in that way.

In an interview with various media outlets, the American regional Mexican music singer spoke of the controversy he generated a few days ago Christian Nodal for his fight with J Balvinassuring that he prefers not to get involved in this matter because it is a problem between them, in addition to the fact that the interpreter of songs such as “Goodbye love” and “They did not tell you wrong” is a person to whom he admits a lot and wishes him all the success.

He was also questioned about the constant changes in appearance that his 23-year-old colleague has experienced, for which he was again respectful of the decisions he has made.

“As he says, if he likes to tattoo his face and it is what he is born with, well, many of us are so quick to judge, but if he is happy with what he is doing, tattooing his face, dyeing his hair and everything he does is fine. It is to support him for everything that is happening to him, ”she stressed.

However, what he revealed to disagree with is the image that Christian Nodal projects within the Mexican regional genre, which would be better if it were “clean”.

“For an artist I think it’s the best thing to keep oneself clean, a clean image is important.” louis colonel

Finally, he clarified that it will be the public who decides whether to support or destroy an artist, and they are precisely those who have shown that they are with the Sonoran no matter what he has been doing.

“I think there is an audience for everything and as I mentioned, if he is happy with what he is doing, although I do not agree that it is a good thing for the Mexican regional and that it is representing Mexican music in that waybut at the end of the day I see him as an artist. I would not do itbut the public can see it in a way that they like”, he pointed out before the camera of journalist Eden Dorantes.

