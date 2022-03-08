Luis de Llano Macedo admits having a relationship with Sasha Sokol

The sentimental relationship that there were years ago between the producer Louis of Llano and the singer Sasha Sokol, always gave something to talk about, especially for the age difference, since he was 25 years older than her. Now in an interview with Yordi Rosado, admitted to having had a relationship with her after the driver asked him about the fear he might feel if one of the members of the band Timbiricheof which he was the creator, became pregnant. So between tours de Llano said they were trying to lead a ‘normal’ life, because by that time there was already a relationship between Benny Ibarra and Sasha Sokol, but the mothers of each member accompanied them, which he says could have helped.

However, he remembers that at some point he was accused of having impregnated someone and without mentioning who started talking about the relationship that he held with the Mexican composer. “Yes, I did have an affair with Sasha, I fell in love and he sent me to hellI admit it, I had a moment when we lived together a lot and I was very much in love with her and one day she told me nothing to do and nothing to do and it was over”confessed the producer.

Yordi also asked him how long they had lasted and what his mother thought about relationship: