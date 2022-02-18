Luis de Llano reveals truths about Garibaldi: did they sing or did they not sing?

Now what Serge Mayer announced the intentions that the famous group in the 80’s, Louis of Llanocreator of the group revealed some truths.

In an interview with ‘Ventaneando’, Luis de Llano was questioned about whether Paty Manterola, Luisa Fernanda, Pilar Montenegro, Charly López, Xavier Ortiz, Sergio Mayer and Víctor Noriega they really sang.

Regarding these rumours, Luis de Llano revealed, “Sight, I’m going to tell you the true story and I’m not ashamed to say it. At an airport I met a Spanish producer who told me, ‘Luis I have a group in Spain that I need to make an image of, how do you see? (They are) some models, some artists… put them together and we do this project, we do a business”he began to say.

De Llano commented on the whole truth about these rumors, indicating that not all were tuned and that on one occasion had to buy a device to tune their voices, “The truth is that they wanted to sing all the time but the Spanish producers wanted them to sound like the album. We opened the microphones for them, although sometimes we had to close one or another because things weren’t that in tune, I even bought a tuning device once.”

However, he commented that there was talent and some of the members tried to make their solo careers but explained why they did not reach more, “there were talents there like Paty Manterola who sang very wellas well Luisa Fernandaas well Pillar He sang very well.”

Lastly, he indicated “They were no fraudthey rehearsed very hard, they knew the songs, they tried to imitate them as much as possible, but they never wanted to hire them to record albums because they didn’t want to pay them royalties”.