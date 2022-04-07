Luis de Llano, see you in court: Sasha Sokol

Mexico City- Almost a month after the statement in which he denounced an abuse by Luis de Llano, Sasha Sokol reappeared on networks with a forceful statement against the producer: “See you in court,” he tweeted last night.

Through a series of messages, the former Timbiriche released more details about her relationship with De Llano in the 80s, when she was a minor, denying that things were conducted transparently, as the creative has defended.

“Luis is lying when he wants to involve my parents saying that the relationship was ‘transparent’. Nothing is further from the truth. Transparency? Are you serious?

“My parents found out about the relationship TWO YEARS AFTER it started. I repeat: when it started, I was 14 (years old); when they found out, I was close to 16. How could they have consented to something they didn’t know existed? “wrote the interpreter.

Likewise, he explained that when his mother learned what was happening between the two, she sought to proceed legally, but that, given the status and power of the executive, her lawyers dissuaded her.

Her mother, then, confronted the producer asking him to get away from her daughter, and took Sasha out of Timbiriche and sent her to a boarding school abroad. The singer, now 51 years old, assured that their relationship continued in secret and she defined the abuse as “grooming”.

“What leads a minor to have sexual relations with an adult? The term is known as GROOMING: ‘It is a series of behaviors and actions undertaken by an adult with the deliberate objective of gaining the trust of a minor, creating an emotional connection, in order to sexually abuse him’.

“Luis was admired and applauded by everyone around me. Can you imagine what a minor feels like receiving attention from someone like that? Being seen by him made me feel like the most special girl in the world,” the artist shared.

The actress also ended her publication asking that the responsibility of the only culprit, her perpetrator, not be diluted, hoping that her actions do not go unpunished and emphasizing that if she decided to speak once again it was to raise awareness among young people of the danger they may face.

“There is nothing that revictimizes the victim more than maintaining the impunity of the perpetrator. What I did when sharing the truth was not with the intention of stoning Luis. He is stoned for his actions.”

Sasha did not elaborate on when the process would start. However, according to experts in the field previously consulted by Gente, proceeding legally will not be easy.

The interpreter of “Rueda Mi Mente” spoke for the first time of the abuse she experienced from the producer this year, within the framework of International Women’s Day.

“Since I was 14 years old I wanted to believe that I was responsible for what happened. Today I understand that my only responsibility was to remain silent. Luis made false statements about our relationship again.

“He abused me then and abuses me today by manipulating the truth,” he said on March 8.