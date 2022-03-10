Luis de Llano: This was the power of the producer on Televisa in the 80s

Louis of Llano He was 24 years old when he was appointed director of central promotion for channels 2, 4 and 5 at Telesistema (today Televisa) where his father was already a well-established executive, two years later he became creative director and held the first Great Rock Festival in Mexico called Avandaro Festival, one of the most attended musical events in the world with the assistance of more than 350 thousand people. This was the first big step that the producer, now 76 years old, took in the field of music.

By the 1980s, he had already become the king of the industry, so they made him Producer of Musical Specials for Televisa in the same year that he created the musical group. Timbiriche (1982), made up of Mariana Garza, Alix Bauer, Paulina Rubio, Diego Schoening, Benny Ibarra and the little one sasha sokolthen 12 years old, who in the framework of the International Women’s Day denounced De Llano for having abused her when she was 14, because they had a relationship 25 years apart, when he was 39.

Sokol declared through a statement that, 33 years ago, he was not aware or able to stop the situation with the producer, largely because of the fear he had that his career would be affected.

“It was very hard for me to leave him, he was a powerful man in the industry; my representative and my producer. I was very afraid that my career would be hurt by separating us, ”said Sasha in her public complaint.

Today in the list of projects produced by De Llano more than 50 titlesbetween television programs, movies, plays and in addition to Timbiriche, four other musical groups that were in charge.

“I see my resume and I laugh at myself, I say to myself: ‘did you do all this? Is it 50 years of Avándaro?’ I was lucky to be able to do it, some things were very successful and out of every 10 projects that I did, three worked and seven stayed in the pipeline, believe it or not. There are things that went wrong for me but I have known how to delegate”, said Luis de Llano in an interview with EL UNIVERSAL in September 2021.

Among the great musical projects he directed, the soccer world cup of 1986 (opening and closing), the Mexican Pavilion at the Universal Exposition of Seville in 1992 for the Olympic Games of that year and the co-production for the Viña del Mar International Song Festival.

These are the projects that Luis de Llano Macedo produced in his 53-year career, the last being his book “Transatlantic Chronicles: Of Battles, Loves and Other Exiles”published in 2021.

Musical specials on television

acapulco-festival

OTI Song Festival

soda Stereo

Alaska and Denmark

Miguel Bose (1985 – 1990)

meccano

Ole Ole

Michael Rivers

Kenny y Los Electricos, Rhythm Dangerous, Hidden Faces, Bruno Danzza, Felix and the Cats, Aleks Synteks, Taxi,

Sasha Sokol

Custard

Alexandra Guzman

Julieta Venegas

Lucia Mendez

Daniela Romo (1983-1985)

Liza Minelli

TVyNovelas Awards (Mexico)

Bacardi Youth Values

The Herald of Mexico Awards

Jackson 5 (1975)

groupings

Kabah (1992/2005)

Garibaldi (1988/1996)

Microchips (1987/1993)

Strawberries and Cream (1982/88)

Timbiriche (1982/1994)

TV soaps

Heart Hope (2011)

Dare to Dream (2009)

D.K.D.A. (1999)

Love Song (1996)

High School Confidant (1996)

Pink Shoelaces (1994)

Looking for Paradise (1993)

Dance with me (1992)

Reach for a Star II (1991)

Reach for a Star (1990)

T.V. series

SuHealthy Addiction (2010 – 2018)

New Life (2013)

My Generation (1997/98)

Single Dad (1987-94)

Future Music (1988 – 1989)

Super Rock in Concert – Rock Saturdays (1984 – 1985)

Video Cosmos (1984-91)

Cachun Cachun Ra-Ra!! (1981-87)

Films

Where was the ball? (1993)

More Than Reach for a Star (1992)

Cachun cachun Ra-Ra!! (A crazy, crazy, high school) (1984)

Theater

Dance with me (1992)

The Rocky Horror Show (1986)

Vaseline with Timbiriche (1984 – 1987)

Hamlet (1984)

Jesus Christ Superstar (1984 – 1985)

rad