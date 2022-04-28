Luis Díaz: analysis, qualification in Liverpool vs. Villarreal, Champions League semifinal | Champions League

Liverpool did what was expected by winning 2-0 against Villarreal, in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal, at Anfield.

An own goal from Estupiñán, provoked by a great shot from Henderson, and a goal from Mané set the stage in a game largely dominated by the host, whose only blemish was not having scored a goal or even two more, which made it clearer his supremacy in the game.

And how did Luis Díaz do? He looked better in the first half than in the second, he had three honest goal attempts and saved nothing, as usual, when the team needed his solidarity.

“Twice he warmed the palms of Rulli’s hands in the first half and the direct run was often too much for Foyth. He threatened in another excellent performance. Remarkable,” the newspaper wrote about his work. Liverpool Echo, which gave him 8 rating points.

It was the same rating for Salah and Mané, his teammates this time on the trident used by Klopp, and just below the best on the pitch, Spaniard Thiago Alcántara, who had 9 rating points. Compared to the other attacker, Diogo Jota, he fared better: the Pootuguese had 6 points.

Other specialized sites, such as 365 Scores, gave him an average rating of 7.4, in a duel in which he did not assist or score a goal.