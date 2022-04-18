Luis Díaz and Liverpool, to the final of the FA CUP – International Soccer – Sports

The Colombian Luis Díaz was the protagonist of Liverpool’s difficult 2-3 victory over Manchester City, which gave him the chance to get a spot in the FA CUP final.

Díaz was key in the scaffolding of Jurgen Klopp’s teamwho trusted him and gave him the option of being a starter and he complied.

He was the protagonist in several important plays in the commitment, but this time he did not score.

Nevertheless, the guajiro player had important moments to achieve the objective of winning.

Díaz, six minutes from the end of the match, was replaced by Roberto Firmino, and, as always, he received congratulations from Klopp and his teammates.

The match became a carousel of errors and, between the continuous laughter among the ‘Red’ fans every time Steffen touched the ball, Zinchenko gave up a horrible ball to the American. Salah was more attentive, stung above Steffen, but to the side of the net.

The poker dream lives on. At the moment they are League Cup champions, Champions League semi-finalists, FA Cup finalists. and second in the Premier League to a point of the leader.

Liverpool awaits the rival in the final of the tournament, which will come out this Sunday from the clash between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

