Luis Díaz at Anfield: exclusive video of Liverpool in victory against Manchester City | football curiosities

Luis Díaz lives splendid days in Liverpool. The Colombian arrived as the star signing of January, in the winter market, and has fulfilled the expectations with which he arrived from Porto.

He has already won a title, the Carabao Cup; and in a few days he will play another final, the FA Cup, in which he hopes to shine against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. In addition, Liverpool is fighting side by side with Manchester City for the Premier League title, and in the Champions League they will play the semi-final against Villarreal.

fans of the ‘reds’ they adore the Colombian, and even another song they took out of him in days gone by. The truth is, the ’23’ has adapted well and hopes to maintain the level between now and the end of the season, to see if he can win more titles.

What is it like to be Luis Diaz at Anfield?



Well, Liverpool published an intimate video of the team, recording every previous moment, details of how a match is lived in the stands and how the players act on their return to the changing rooms of their legendary stadium.

At Anfield, all the players are well liked, and Luis Diaz earned their affection thanks to his skills. Thus, you can see the Colombian throwing little games with Thiago Alcántara (watch from 3:52) in a dose of talent between Spanish and Guajiro.

You can also see from an exclusive camera how Luis Díaz’s goal against Manchester United was, in a Premier League match that Liverpool won 4-0. The complete move is a symphony of good football practiced with Jürgen Klopp.

And the warmth of the fans, the emotion for the Colombian’s score, and seeing that they already have his face on the accessories that they take to the Anfield stadium.