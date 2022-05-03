Luis Díaz, Champions finalist!: This is how his family celebrates in La Guajira – International Football – Sports

Luis Díaz became this afternoon the fifth Colombian footballer to join the squad of a team that reaches the Champions League final. If he plays in the last game of the continental tournament with Liverpool, he will be the second Colombian to do so. Of course, he can be the first to play as a starter and become champion.

The joy for Díaz’s deed is felt throughout the country. However, in Barrancas, the land that saw him take his first steps, happiness is immense.

This is how he lived in his paternal grandmother’s house, in that municipality of La Guajira, the scoring of his goal with the ‘red’ shirt.

Josher Brito Díaz and Kianna Pérez Díaz, cousins ​​of Luis Díaz.

