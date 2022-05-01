Luis Díaz: Diogo’s reaction jota for the kick to the Colombian

The triumph of Liverpool gave for everything The team of Jurgen Klopp added a new victory in the premier league against a difficult opponent. Although the game was not very bright, some situations did not go unnoticed.

louis diaz The game started on the right wing. Klopp’s changes in the ‘Red’ squad forced the Colombian to play in that sector of the field and despite not being his best match, the peasant’s level is still remarkable.

In one of the plays of the match, the former Porto took the ball and began to dribble with quality. However, a few seconds later he received a kick from Joelinton, striker of newcastle.

After entering the 23 of the red team, his partner Diogo Jota It didn’t take long to react. The Portuguese pushed the soccer player from the rival team, both started a strong argument that ended with a yellow card for each one.

The reaction of the Lusitanian striker in defense of his teammate was one of the most striking actions of the match. Another demonstration of the affection of his teammates towards the Colombian winger.

Now Liverpool must wait for the match between Man City and leedsThose of Klopp are partially leaders with 82 points and two ahead of those led by Guardiola.

