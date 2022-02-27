you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Fernando Diaz
Photo:
The Colombian was the protagonist in the final of the League Cup.
February 27, 2022, 02:45 PM
This Sunday, Luis Díaz had the opportunity to continue making history. Liverpool beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. The peasant, who has been on British soil for less than a month, was the starter.
Although the Portuguese Diogo Jota was already available, coach Jürgen Klopp opted for the Colombian striker to accompany the Africans Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané up front.
The legendary Wembley Stadium is the setting where ‘Lucho’ won his first title with Liverpool.Follow the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea here.
lineupsThe match
Definition by Penalties
Chelsea: 10 (11 cashes)
Liverpool: 11 (11 charges)
end of overtime
Chelsea 0
Liverpool 0
Min 67: Liverpool goal disallowed after VAR review.
Minutes 6 of the first extra time: Díaz leaves replaced.
SPORTS
February 27, 2022, 02:45 PM
