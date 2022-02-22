you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz, Colombian player at Liverpool.
Luis Díaz, Colombian player in Liverpool.
According to unofficial versions, the Colombian attacker would earn two million pesos per hour.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 22, 2022, 02:01 PM
While Luis Díaz continues to receive the applause of locals and strangersa certain sector of the press has set its sights on the economic conversion represented by the good start of ‘Lucho’ with Liverpool, from England.
At first, it was said that Díaz had increased his value in the market ostensibly as soon as he debuted. Now, as it has been handled unofficially, the money he receives for his professional performance would be almost four times greater than what he received in Portofrom Portugal, his former team.
The salary of ‘Lucho’
The information that has been handled is that Luis Díaz was transferred for a value close to 45 million euros. Not in vain, his performance and price in the market has catapulted him internationally as the ‘brand new reinforcement’ of the first transfer market of the year.
At the moment, according to some soccer portals, Díaz is receiving a monthly salary of close to 1,400 million Colombian pesos. That amount would leave him 46 million per day and about two million per hour.
Díaz hopes to play with Liverpool, this Wednesday, against Leeds. The game will be at 2:45 pm and in Colombia it can be followed by Star +.
SPORTS
February 22, 2022, 02:01 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.