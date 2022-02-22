While Luis Díaz continues to receive the applause of locals and strangersa certain sector of the press has set its sights on the economic conversion represented by the good start of ‘Lucho’ with Liverpool, from England.

At first, it was said that Díaz had increased his value in the market ostensibly as soon as he debuted. Now, as it has been handled unofficially, the money he receives for his professional performance would be almost four times greater than what he received in Portofrom Portugal, his former team.

The salary of ‘Lucho’

Luis Díaz, on his knees and looking at the stands.

The information that has been handled is that Luis Díaz was transferred for a value close to 45 million euros. Not in vain, his performance and price in the market has catapulted him internationally as the ‘brand new reinforcement’ of the first transfer market of the year.

At the moment, according to some soccer portals, Díaz is receiving a monthly salary of close to 1,400 million Colombian pesos. That amount would leave him 46 million per day and about two million per hour.

Díaz hopes to play with Liverpool, this Wednesday, against Leeds. The game will be at 2:45 pm and in Colombia it can be followed by Star +.

