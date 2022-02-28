Luis Díaz is already champion with the Reds

Luis Díaz has already lifted his first trophy with Liverpool. The peasant only needed seven games to be crowned champion with the ‘reds’, who yesterday beat Chelsea on penalties (11-10), in the final of the Carabao Cup or better known as the League Cup.

Great display of the guajiro in a big game. The former Junior player started, along with Salah and Mané, and was not out of place in attack, being a constant nightmare down the left flank, where he shredded English defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Díaz had an active first half, with a shot in front of goal and 27 passes, with an 89 percent effectiveness. In the complement, the peasant kept his foot on the accelerator, being much more of a protagonist in the game, especially in four actions where he had an impact.

First when he put a nice pass to Mané, which the Senegalese did not capitalize on; then, at 54′, he made another great assist without finding a receiver; at 75 ‘, he had to unbalance the balance, after a ride in which he aimed to put it under Mendy’s body, but the African goalkeeper guessed him and finally at 85 ‘, when he had the clearest causing Mendy to roll over, to get a great shot that could end in a goal.

Already in extra time, exhausted, the German coach Jürguen Klopp decided to rest him, entering in his place the Belgian Origi. The hug from the ‘head of the reds’, after leaving the field, is the sign of the great game played by the pearl from Guajira, who continues to make the red fans fall in love.