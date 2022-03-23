Luis Díaz: Jürgen Klopp asks him to learn to speak English quickly – International Soccer – Sports

Luis Díaz is in Barranquilla, the city that catapulted him to international football, where the Colombian National Team is playing for its future this Thursday, against Bolivia, in the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The attacker, of great moment in Liverpool, is one of the hopes of Reinaldo Rueda’s team to break the streak of 646 minutes without scoring a goal and maintain the chances of reaching, at least, the playoff against the fifth-placed team in Asia.

Klopp’s vision of Diaz’s present and future

On the other side of the pond, in England, his coach, Jürgen Klopp, is still happy with his performance and not only thinks of the Colombian for the present, but also for the future. That was one of the reasons to speed up his signing, the German coach told Sky Sports.

“Usually that’s really tough, but since he didn’t have to change, we’ve got a guy with a lot of confidence. He was in a very good moment with Porto, playing well for Colombia, so he came full of confidence. We try to make sure he doesn’t lose that, we want it to be natural,” Klopp said.

In the midst of this adaptation process, Klopp wants to push Díaz to an issue that is fundamental: that he quickly learn to speak English.

“With Luis, for obvious reasons, there is a language problem. I don’t speak Spanish, he doesn’t speak English. He is learning, I am not, so we will have to wait until his English improves. Until then, we have a lot of people here who constantly talk to him. But obviously it’s quite natural. That’s why he plays the way he plays”, assured the DT.

Klopp still expects more from Luis Diaz

Klopp knows that Díaz can still give much more for Liverpool. “Nothing has happened yet. Yes, the beginning has been very good. But he is a long-term project for us and we are a long-term project for him. There is much more to come,” he expressed.

