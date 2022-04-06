Luis Díaz: Jurgen Klopp, from Liverpool, imitates the Colombian’s smile – International Soccer – Sports

The Colombian Luis Díaz represents one of the young promises of soccer. At 25, he is part of the Liverpool team that plays in the English Premier League.

The peasant was linked from January 2022 to the ranks of the European squad, led by Jurgen Kloppthanks to a transfer for 60 million euros, for which he left Porto, from Portugal.

His finishing skills are incredible.

With Colombian and Latin blood in his veins, Díaz seems to have done different things at Liverpool. He is already in the head of his technical director because of his talent, personality and because of his particular smile.

“It’s pretty special, of course. The speed he has is incredible, technically he is exceptional. His finishing skills are incredible. He does everything well”, commented Klopp, in a chat with the media outlet ‘BT Sport’.

In addition, he stressed that “he can’t stop smiling.” “If you take the camera and follow him in training, he is smiling,” she stressed.

At that moment, the 54-year-old coach tried to imitate Diaz’s smile to emphasize that he is surprised that the Colombian maintains it all the time, even if he is in training camp.The reference to Díaz can be seen from minute 6 in the following video:

“He feels at home from the second day. That helped him a lot. On the other hand, from the way he played for Porto, on the wing or as a second striker, you can see the potential in him. (…) It’s nice to have him with us”, concluded Klopp.

the english barrier

Luis Díaz celebrates his goal in the Champions League.

Hopefully I can learn it quickly, the important thing is that I’m doing things right.

His smile and his talent are, for the moment, what have most captivated the coach, but he has a barrier: his tongue. Lucho does not speak English and Klopp does not know Spanish, so they have had to accommodate themselves as they can.

“He is learning, I am not, so we will have to wait until his English improves. Until then, we have a lot of people here who constantly talk to him. But obviously it is quite natural, “said the director at a press conference.

Of course, the footballer is trying to overcome such an obstacle; he will start English classes. “Hopefully I can learn it quickly, the important thing is that I’m doing things right. I want to thank the team for all the work”, Díaz mentioned, after scoring a goal against Benfica in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

