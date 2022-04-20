Sports

Luis Díaz: Klopp describes his great goal with Liverpool vs. Manchester United – International Football – Sports

Luis Diaz and Klopp

One more hug between the coach and the footballer.

One more hug between the coach and the footballer.

The German coach continues to praise the Guajiro attacker.

Luis Díaz had a sensational performance on Tuesday in the match between Liverpool and Manchester United. With a great goal and a great assist, the striker from Guajiro stole all the praise from the English press.

In the midst of the words that ‘Lucho’ woke up in the media, He highlighted what was said by his coach, the German Jürgen Klopp, who, once again, gave the Colombian player a real boost.

(Take note: Luis Díaz and the great games that come with Liverpool: day, time and TV).

‘A spectacular goal’

Luis Diaz vs. Manchester

Diaz vs. Man Utd.

“Luis Díaz was alone in front of the goal. It was a spectacular goal.”declared Klopp from the start in a conversation with ‘BBC Sports’.

“The second goal was a wonderful goal because of the play between Mané and Salah. We could have scored more”he pointed.

(Also: Freddy Rincón: the striking reason why he was at Harold Saa’s house).

Liverpool plays again this Sunday, against Everton, at 10:30 am (ESPN), for one more date in the Premier League.

SPORTS

