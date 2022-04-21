Luis Díaz, Liverpool and Manchester City: Premier League calendar – International Soccer – Sports

In the Premier League, the end of the season is to rent a balcony. Manchester City, who for most of the tournament held the lead relatively calmly, could be assaulted by Jürgen Klopp’s unstoppable Liverpool, who are just one point behind. ‘Citizens’ have 77; ‘Reds’, 76.

In what is considered the best league in the world, there are only five dates left, spread over practically a month. The added spice is that both clubs are still alive in the semi-finals of the Champions League. In addition, Liverpool has the FA Cup final on its agenda. The fight will be head to head.

(Also: Freddy Rincón: the striking reason why he was at Harold Saa’s house).

End of ‘photo finish’

In principle, due to the level of the rivals, and the obvious point less they have, Liverpool would have a more difficult time becoming champions. However, City have shown that they can also fail. This is the calendar of both clubs in the remaining days of the Premier League.

(Don’t stop reading: Manuel Rincón sends a strong message to the driver of the van).

Liverpool

Sunday April 24: 10:30 a.m., Liverpool vs. Everton.



Saturday April 30: 6:30 a.m., Newcastle vs. Liverpool.

Saturday May 7: 1:45 p.m., Liverpool vs. Tottenham.



Tuesday May 10: 2 pm, Aston Villa vs. Liverpool. Sunday May 22: 10 a.m., Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton.

(Also: Luis Díaz: this is how Jürgen Klopp described his great goal in Liverpool vs. Manchester).

Manchester City

Saturday April 23: 9 a.m., Manchester City vs. Watford.



Saturday April 30: 11:30 a.m., Leeds United vs. Manchester City.

Sunday, May 8: 10:30 a.m., Manchester City vs. Newcastle.



Sunday, May 15: 10:30 a.m., West Ham vs. Manchester City. Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m. Manchester City vs. Aston Villa.

SPORTS