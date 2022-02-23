Luis Dïaz: Liverpool thrashes Leeds de Bielsa in the Premier League – International Soccer – Sports

The Colombian Luis Díaz was once again a starter at Liverpool, this Wednesday in the rout against Leeds, 6-0, in a match in the English Premier League.

The Colombian did not score, but was very active in attack, showing more of his speed and talent.

Diaz had a great performance. Overflowing down the left zone and associating very well with his teammates. Even, she had one or another luxury.

In the first part, he even dared to try the goal with a couple of shots. One of them hit his partner Mané, after making two feints. In the other he did throw the ball far from the goal.

The Colombian played 83 minutes and once again left amid applause from the fans who recognized his good game.

Díaz had a total of 4 shots, two on goal. He had 7 dribbles, shooting 71 percent. In addition, his passing effectiveness was 94 percent.

Liverpool was a machine

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United suffered their third consecutive win in the Premier League at Anfield against a Liverpool led by a sensational Mohamed Salah, who scored two goals and provided an assist, and a Sadio Mané who also signed a brace (6-0) .

The Egyptian took the baton to overwhelm a Leeds that is dangerously close to relegation, while the ‘Reds’ remain three points behind Manchester City in the fight for the Premier. The sixth victory in a row in the Premier for Jürgen Klopp’s men was forged in the first half, in a 20-minute interval in which Salah decided to execute the ‘Whites’.

The exhibition began by converting a penalty kick by Stuart Dallas, then he completed a wall with Joel Matip, the center back, who joined the attack and defined in front of Meslier, and closed 20 magical minutes with another penalty into the net, for a takedown to Sadio Mané when he was left alone in the area.

The Senegalese sealed the match in a quiet second half. An error by Meslier led to Liverpool’s offensive transition, with a pass between the lines that Jordan Henderson left on a plate for Mané to score. In added time, Mané completed his brace and shortly afterwards Virgil Van Dijk closed the scoring by heading in the sixth.

With these goals, Liverpool cup the three positions of top scorers in the competition. Salah is the Golden Shoe, with 19 goals, in addition to ten assists, Diogo Jota, who rested, is second with twelve goals, and Mané is third, with eleven goals.

The victory allows Liverpool to close the siege on City, which takes three points, but with a direct duel pending on the horizon. Leeds’ situation is worrying. It is fifteenth in the table three points above relegation, but with two more games. In the last three games they have conceded thirteen goals, which makes them the team with the most goals in the league with 56 against.

EFE

