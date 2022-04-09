Luis Díaz Liverpool today: praise and jealousy of Dirk Kuyt for his physical ability and adaptation with Klopp | premier league

louis diaz is one of the hopes Liverpool to conquer the Premier League title 2021/2022. It is also part of the replacement that is doing Jurgen Kloppand they are also betting on achieving all possible titles this season, as they could be crowned in up to four competitions.

The Colombian arrived last January and has adapted very well to the idea of ​​the game that was implemented years ago by the German coach. Thus, Díaz has received praise and good comments from fans, the press and ex-soccer players, who have welcomed the arrival of the countryman to English football.

A few hours before the Manchester City vs. Liverpoola new opinion about Díaz resounded in the world of ‘reds’

Liverpool’s official website published this Saturday an opinion column by a club legend: the Dutchman Dirk Kuyt spoke about Luis Díaz and confessed that he is jealous of her.

“I could run a lot when I was a player, but I must admit that I am jealous of Luis Diaz’s lungs. His stamina is amazing. Pressing seems to run in his veins, so it’s no surprise to see why he adapted so quickly to Jürgen Klopp’s system,” was Kuyt’s first compliment to the Colombian sensation.

The former soccer player recalled that Díaz “arrived in Liverpool in the middle of the season, does not speak the native language and fell into a system that has understandably taken other players a bit of time to get used to.”

“In addition to his fitness levels, his skill is amazing. He is now scoring important goals, giving great assists. When you see him dribble with the ball, it seems that he still has full view of the field, to see other players and make easy passes. What’s exciting: I think he can get better and betterKuyt added.