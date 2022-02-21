Luis Díaz Liverpool: what he said in English for the first Premier goal

louis diaz It was the feeling of the day premier league. His match against Norwich and the first goal with the Reds, They made the whole of Anfield vibratewho fired him with a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 88th minute.

There is little doubt that Luis Díaz’s adaptation to English football will not be a problem. The Colombian fulfilled the tasks assigned to him by Jürgen Klopp and apart from that he exhibited all his power when projecting himself in attack.

The guajiro was also the fourth highest rated player of Liverpool with a 7.8which clearly speaks of the performance he had this Saturday for the date 26 of the Premier.

After the commitment against Norwich, Luis Díaz wrote a message expressing the emotion he felt for having scored his first goal in British football.

The particular, yes, was that the message was published in English, something that caught the attention. “Very happy to score my first goal in my new home,” the 25-year-old said via his Twitter account.

It is worth remembering that when he arrived in Liverpool three weeks ago, Luis Diaz made it clear that it was still difficult for him to speak in a language other than Spanish. “No english at all”the Colombian told Jürgen Klopp when he received him at the club’s headquarters.