Luis Díaz makes Liverpool grow, taking the derby against Everton

Perhaps it was the ‘Luis Diaz effect’. Jurgüen Klopp decided to start with the Colombian from the bench in the Merseyside Derby. Liverpool had a very difficult first half where they were desperate to find the goal. They know that to continue in the fight for the Premier League they need to keep adding three. Everton defended very well and could even score.

In the complementary part, at minute 60, the German coach sent two men who changed the face of the game. Divock Origi and Luis Diaz. The peasant and the Belgian complemented each other very well for Liverpool’s second, which gave peace of mind and is still one point behind Manchester City.

Liverpool’s desperation and Everton’s great defensive work

A very good first half for those led by Frank Lampard. Low block and counterattack with Gordon, Gray and Richarlison who complicated the Liverpool defense with their speed. Mykolenko was in charge of stopping Salah who in the first 45 minutes did not have a good game, in the complementary part the Egyptian understood that he had to bet on short associations and less on the individual duel.

In the 32nd minute Doucouré had it after a masterful assist from Richarlison, however, the Frenchman was unable to define clearly against Alisson. In the last minutes, the derby slowed down and the discussions began for the strong game, This was taken advantage of by Everton, who saw Liverpool desperate. Klopp ran to the locker room to find solutions.

Díaz makes Liverpool grow that finds the goal

And he found them in the second half when he sent Origi and Luis Díaz onto the pitch. A minute after the Belgian and the Colombian entered, Liverpool was able to find the desired goal. Great play by Salah with Origi, the striker held his back, assisted the Egyptian who sent the right cross to Andrew Robertson who headed solo off Pickford. Great goal and madness at Anfield.

In the 63rd minute, Díaz had the second. Fantasy control after a band change, the peasant lowered it with a great maneuver, he changed the rhythm that served him to enter the area alonehowever, Pickford bailed well and avoided the goal.

Liverpool began to handle the ball much more calmly and in the 84th minute they sealed the victory. Cross to the area, scissors by Luis Díaz to assist Origi who headed powerfully to beat Pickford that was poorly accommodated in the bow.

With this victory, Liverpool reached 79 points and is one behind Manchester City, Everton is still in the relegation zone. On the next date, the Reds will face Newcastle for the Premier LeagueDuring the week they will have a Champions League semi-final match against Villarreal.