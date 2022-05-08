Luis Diaz makes Liverpool salvage a point against Tottenham

Díaz celebrates his goal this Saturday in the Premier League. Photo: ANDREW YATES

Unable to achieve a necessary victory at Anfield against Tottenham (1-1), Liverpool complicated the Premier, which is closer to a Manchester City that on Sunday hosts Newcastle at the Etihad.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, finalist in the Champions League, gave up a large part of their options in the league against Antonio Conte’s team, who are still counting for a place in the next edition of the Champions League.

The Colombian Luis Diaz avoided the defeat of Liverpool a quarter of an hour from the end, but a point is not enough in the middle of the race for the lead. If Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City win on Sunday, they will be three points ahead of Anfield, with just three games to play.

Liverpool already lacks margin for error, which has been in the slipstream of the ‘citizen’ for much of the season but had reduced the distances to question City’s title.

He took a step back against Tottenham, who knew how to play their tricks and take advantage of the spaces left by the locals, focused on Hugo Lloris’s goal but with a certain disorder.

The situation worsened for Liverpool when in the 56th minute the London team took the lead in a quick action. Harry Kane carried the ball to the edge of the area, all the way to the crescent, and opened the game for Ryan Sessegnon from the left. He executed a cross into the area that was picked up, alone, without opposition, by Heung-Min Son, who beat Alisson.

The goal upset Klopp’s team. Time and the scoreboard were against him. With the risk of conceding the second, he tilted the field and found the equalizer in a punctual action, in a desperate shot from the edge of Luis Díaz that deflected a defender and surprised Lloris.

Without a head, Liverpool launched a desperate attack, which did not find the goal and left with an insufficient tie that clears the panorama for Manchester City and complicates the Premier for the ‘reds’.

