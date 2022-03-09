Luis Díaz missed goal with Liverpool against Inter Milan in the 2022 Champions League | Champions League

Liverpool advanced to the 2021-22 Champions League quarterfinals, despite losing 0-1 at home to a combative Inter Milan. Although with the goal of Lautaro Martinez It seemed that the night was coming to those of Kloppthe expulsion of Alexis Sanchez calmed the local.

With an extra man, Liverpool arrived on several occasions, but the inaccuracy in front of the goal and the performance of goalkeeper Handanovic safeguarded the Italian goal. Yes indeed, Both Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah made two unusual mistakes.

The Colombian’s situation came in added time. The counter was started by the captain Jordan Henderson who played long for the guajiro and that’s where the dangerous attack began.

Diaz controlled perfectly opened with Alexander-Arnold and ran to the rival area to position himself again. The British threw a flawed but accurate center. Instead of finishing first, ‘Lucho’ chose to control, settle in and define at grass level, but Arturo Vidal, in a miraculous intervention, saved Inter.

Error of the Colombian for taking forever to define or virtue of Vidal for always following the play?

Salah’s option came as soon as the second half began when everything was tied at zero. Thiago sent a brilliant lob pass to Diogo Jota between the central ones, but the Portuguese did not manage to arrive. Instead, the goalkeeper Handanović tried to clear, but missed the ball.

The ball was served to the Egyptian attacker, who had all the time and space in the world. He defined with an internal edge and ended up crashing his shot on the post.

See the situation here: