Luis Díaz: press reactions after his performance with Liverpool – International Soccer – Sports

Luis Díaz had another consecration performance with Liverpool, who, after losing 2-0 in the first stage against Villarreal, turned it around in the second half to win 2-3 and qualify for the Champions League final.

The Colombian does not stop receiving praise and both his coach, the German Jürgen Klopp, and several of his teammates celebrated his work, after entering the match in the second stage.



The English press also highlighted what the peasant did, who scored Liverpool’s second goal, which tied the game and brought peace of mind.

(You may be interested in: Luis Díaz cries when receiving an ovation at Villarreal vs. Liverpool, video)

Díaz, on the cover of Mirror Sport

The newspaper ‘Mirror Sport’ gave Díaz the front page and, after headlining with a play on words with his surname, he wrote in the summary: “Liverpool survives a great scare in the first half when super substitute Luis inspired a fight to secure the spot in the final and keep the dream alive.”

Already on the inside pages, the newspaper kept up the praise: “Luis Diaz was Liverpool’s game changer, as the Reds survived a first-half onslaught to reach the Champions League final. And the Colombian stayed no tears at the post-match festivities.

For its part, the Liverpool Echo newspaper gave him the highest rating of the match: 9 points, the same as Virgil van Dijk.

“He completely changed the game with his ability to keep the ball, his willingness to run and his attacking threat capped off by a good goal,” was the opinion on the performance of the Colombian.

On another note, the Liverpool Echo highlighted the signing of Diaz and puts him in contention for the best summer transfer in the club’s history.

(In other news: Luis Díaz and Jürgen Klopp’s accolade in Liverpool: ‘What a great game’)

“The debate over who is the best January transfer window signing in Liverpool history normally begins and ends with Virgil van Dijk, with honorable mentions for Luis Suarez and Phillipe Coutinho. Now, however, there is another name firmly in contention for the award. What else to think after Luis Diaz gave another moving justification for his £50m transfer from Porto earlier this year?”

SPORTS