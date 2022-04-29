Luis Díaz receives great news in Liverpool: coach Jurgen Klopp renews until 2026 | premier league

This Thursday, an important renewal was announced at Liverpool, news that undoubtedly falls very well Colombian Luis Diaz. It treats of the extension of the contract of the technician Jurgen Kloppwho ended his bond on June 30, 2024 and will finally stay until 2026.

The English newspaper, The Athletic, exclusively mentioned that Klopp will stay longer than he had initially thought and this becomes a source of joy for the winger from La Guajira, since he has built a good relationship with his coach and is receiving all the trust to shine and become the protagonist with the ‘Reds’. Díaz has a contract until 2027.

The Athletic said that “Klopp, who took over in October 2015, was expected to leave Liverpool and take a sabbatical after the 2023-24 campaign.” He indicated that Liverpool owner Mike Gordon was at Anfield enjoying the 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League. The good season that the team is having, in which they have already added a title against Chelsea, and in which they are fighting for three more, including the Champions League, would have accelerated the decision to extend the link with the coach.

“It is believed he was there to help advance a new deal with Klopp, whose agent Marc Kosicke was also at Anfield, sitting a few seats down from Gordon. Liverpool owners were determined to keep Klopp on beyond existing terms. and they made their move after it was indicated that he wanted to do the same, “said the English medium.

The news was ratified by the ‘Reds’ this Thursday. There will be Klopp for a while. “We are delighted to announce that Jürgen Klopp has signed a new contract to extend his commitment to the club!” the English club said.