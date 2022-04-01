Luis Díaz shares his pain with heartfelt words for Colombia’s frustrated qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup | RMMD | INTERNATIONAL

The Colombian national team will be left with the desire to play the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Although the “Tricolor” did their homework and beat Venezuela at the end of the Qualifiers, the numbers did not reach them and they could only reach sixth place in the contest. Today, there is sadness in the neighboring country and, of course, the players reflect it.

“Since I was little, I dreamed of wearing this shirt and wearing it with pride in a World Cup. It hurts too much not to have achieved it, it hurts for me, for my colleagues, for our families and for the whole country that always supported us”, wrote the footballer in an emotional message on Instagram.

On the other hand, the attacker who is part of Liverpool promised to improve in what is to come and is already aiming for the next World Cup. “I maintain the illusion and the desire to fight for this dream, there is still a lot to work on and improve together, you will have my commitment from me and know that I will leave everything to achieve that goal. We will have revenge”sentenced.

Luis Díaz’s message on Instagram.

The pain of James Rodriguez

24 hours after that bitter drink, the Colombian midfielder posted a heartfelt message on social media for fans. “The most beautiful thing that has happened to me in my career as a footballer was attending two World Cups representing the shirt that I love the most, the yellow of my national team. Today I am in deep pain. I believe that our country has the talent and players to always be part of the World Cup”it reads in the first lines.

“I feel sad and not only for myself, but also for my teammates who deserve to shine and I know they have how. I don’t know if he’s coming for the next processes, I don’t know if he’s there or not. What I do know is that it breaks my soul to lose, it makes me uncomfortable not being classified and this cannot happen again”he continued.

“I want Colombia to go to all the World Cups, for the titles to come in the different competitions and categories. We must plan, join forces and work hard from the administrative and sports aspects to once again show the world the power and talent of our land”concluded the Al Rayyan athlete.