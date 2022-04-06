Luis Díaz, the footballer that Toluca ignored and today shines with Liverpool

Luis Díaz celebrating his goal against Benfica. (REUTERS/Pedro Nunes)

Luis Díaz is the sensation of European football. The Colombian attacker scored and assisted in Liverpool’s victory against Benfica for the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Signed during the winter market, Díaz could have had a very different destiny: Liga MX’s Toluca, which in 2019 had him on the radar but finally decided to ignore him. The present of both makes it clear who was right and who was wrong.

The option was put on the table thanks to Ricardo La Volpe, a technical director with a keen eye when detecting young talent. Since his time at Atlas, Bigotón made it clear that he had a special ability to discover jewels and give them opportunities. Prone to delve into the hotbeds, the Argentine helmsman saw in Díaz an ideal reinforcement for Toluca, the club he directed in 2019. At that time, the Colombian played in Junior de Barranquilla and was already wanted by teams like River Plate, which in recent years has had an affinity with coffee elements.

“There are options, there is Avilés Hurtado; a Colombian named (Luis) Díaz is within the options, we can bring Jefferson Montero, ”he said at that time La Volpe for the eighth about possible reinforcements for his squad. In addition to those names, Ricardo Centurión, a talented midfielder with an uncontrollable character, was also in the orbit of the choricero club. The salaries offered in Mexican soccer are the best argument for diverting the European route of many South American players.

Díaz, however, changed Toluca for Porto. La Volpe fulfilled the merit of knowing how to detect talent, an infallible quality in him, but he did not press to close the signing. Porto took advantage of the doubts and bought Luis Fernando for 7 million euros. On The Dragons, Díaz found the best place to polish his faculties and take a peek at elite soccer. A natural gall to face and a solid punch fell in love with the European aristocracy.

41 goals and 19 assists in three years convinced Jürgen Klopp to sign the new Colombian jewel for 45 million euros. Luis Díaz is always in the right place. Few teams could exploit their verticality as much as Liverpool. Discovered by Charles Kid Valderrama in the Copa América de Pueblos Indígenas, Luis is clear that the essence of his game cannot change now that he competes on European carpets. At 25 years old, he has a life ahead of him in the best football in the world. The goal that he scored against Benfica is a reflection of the bestial power that he is capable of mixing with technical lucidity.

Continue reading the story

The hardest blow in his career ended last week, when Colombia failed in its mission to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The responsibility did not fall on him, but on the heavyweights, James Rodríguez at the helm. At least during this World Cup cycle he was still considered a supporting actor. The tone will change for North America 2026. Díaz will not only have to shine with his own light in Colombia; his potential forces him to have a leading role in the powerful Liverpool.

Toluca, for its part, today navigates in the mediocrity of Liga MX. If at the beginning of the century there was no better team to sign players than the Red Devils, today the Scarlets are one of the most insipid teams in national football. In an alternate world, Luis Díaz could be the new Vicente Sánchez or a reissue of José Saturnino Cardozo. That in the best of cases, because it could also fail and be lost in anonymity. Luck conspired so that Luis Fernando Díaz was always where he had to be. Today he has Europe in love.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Fury in CDMX: Man attacks family with a tube due to road conflict