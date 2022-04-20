Luis Díaz: the keys that lead him to be the great figure of Liverpool – International Soccer – Sports

Luis Díaz does not stop dazzling in England. Game by game he confirms that his is not by chance or fashion.

On Tuesday he made another great match in Liverpool’s solid victory against Manchester United, 4-0, with a goal and an assist, in a match that was pending in the Premier League. The Reds, finally, are leaders, although waiting for what happens this Wednesday with Manchester City, who faces Brighton (2 pm with ESPN TV).

A goal and something more



The Colombian was a starter, just as he was on Saturday in the FA Cup match, reaffirming that he is a key player in Jürgen Klopp’s squad.

And he only needed five minutes to translate his ownership into a goal. It was in a fast play, like all of Liverpool. Mohamed Salah was the one who threw the cross into the heart of the area, where Diaz arrived free of the mark, without anyone seeing him, and he only had to touch the ball not to miss and thus score his third goal in the English Premier League ( he had already scored against Brighton and Norwich City).

Diaz not only made the goal. Not content with that, he engaged perfectly in every attacking move of a Liverpool that was devastating, that at times cornered United, which made it look very bad, with a symphony gig, and there was Díaz, playing, moving, appearing behind the rival winger’s back, sometimes in the center, as he appeared in the second goal.

Liverpool, who dominated at will, did he build a great play, pure touch, first intention, with a lot of mobility?was when Díaz intervened, playing through the center, and then Sadio Mané threw a luxury pass, almost without looking, almost from behind, sensing that Salah was entering the area, sniffing, the ball came there and Salah did not fail, he scored the second goal of the match, when they were barely 22 minutes.

Manchester, which did not have Cristiano Ronaldo due to the death of one of his sons he was overwhelmed, unfocused, unable to generate the slightest risk action.

And meanwhile, Liverpool was still at full throttle. Diaz had a goal annulled for being out of place, then he had a mid-distance shot that lacked strength, but it was a demonstration of the freedom he found on the pitch. However, the first half he had no more goals.

The precise pass

In the second half, Liverpool maintained their dominance. Manchester tried to get out a little bit and there they became more vulnerable. Díaz still had part of his repertoire, when he made a goal pass to his teammate Mané, the same one that has been said to be pressured by the Colombian, because that couple got together and thus the Senegalese scored the third goal (68), and went and celebrated with Díaz and the others.

A) Yes, Díaz rounded off another great match for his account, to continue to arouse praise in England. The Colombian left at minute 70, replaced by Diogo Jota.

He left in his statistics a goal, an assist, 3 total shots, 2 shots on goal, a completed dribble of two attempts, 37 passes, for 90 percent effectiveness.

Without Diaz on the field, Liverpool did not slow down, and apart from some approaches from United, they had no problems. Instead, in another of his lethal attacks, he found the fourth goal, from Salah, which sealed a memorable thrashing and humiliation for United.

With this victory, the Reds add 76 points, for the 74 of a City, with only six days to go in the competition. Jürgen Klopp’s team aspires to complete an unprecedented full of titles this season (league, Champions, FA Cup and League Cup).

With his double, Salah consolidates himself at the top of the Premier League’s top scorers ranking with 22 goals, five more than Tottenham’s South Korean Son Heung-min.

