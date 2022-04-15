Luis Díaz: this is how it went in Liverpool’s match against Benfica in the Champions League – International Football – Sports

Colombian soccer player Luis Díaz started this Wednesday in Liverpool’s match against Benficain the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, which ended with a close 3-3 and 6-4 on aggregate that gave the Reds a place in the semi-final of the tournament.

That’s how it went for Diaz

The Colombian played for 65 minutes. He did it most of the time on the right zone, changing his usual position, on the left. He did not score, but he was very insistent looking for his goal.

Lucho had good chances to convert. The first, at minute 25, when he received a pass after a great touch from his teammates, and Díaz made a brilliant feint, letting his rival pass by who swept away, and then, with the panorama clear, he took a shot that deflected him with demand the goalkeeper.

The Colombian lamented, who undoubtedly wanted his goal, just as he did in the first leg, when he was the star of the match.

Later, at minute 30, Díaz got up and in a divided ball managed to assist Firmino, who also missed the goal with a header.

At 37 minutes, Firmino wanted to return the gesture, he put a great pass to Díaz, who was already getting ready to finish off when someone swept up and took the ball almost from his feet.

At 65 minutes Díaz left, his statistics indicate that he made 2 shots, one on goal, 3 completed dribbles, received 3 fouls. He also made 19 good passes, for an accuracy of 83 percent.

