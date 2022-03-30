Luis Díaz today: praised by Pékerman ahead of the final match of the 2022 Qualifiers | Colombia selection

Luis Díaz does not stop receiving praise from the football planet. The last to highlight his great work both in Colombia and in Liverpool was Jose Nestor Pekermanformer coach of the National Team and today a rival of the Tricolor in charge of Venezuela.

In a press conference prior to the duel in Chachamay, The Argentine strategist spoke about his past in the coffee cast and dedicated a few moments to the winger who has amazed English football.

Pékerman remembered with pleasure when the players of Barranquilla FC served as ‘sparring’ for Colombia, prior to a Qualifiers date in the capital of the Atlantic. It was precisely in one of those meetings that both the coaching staff and the players themselves met a boy who from a very young age showed signs of his great talent.

“Very pleasant to see him (‘Lucho’) now at this level in the National Team and in the club in Europe. Not only him but also all the boys at that time and the teachers in Barranquilla, they helped us in the preparation of the matches”, mentioned the DT.

He was really grateful for those gestures during his time as national coach: “I will not forget those moments that were very pleasant and very important. I have the best memories”.

On this occasion, ‘Don José’ and the coffee team meet again, this time from different sides and with the aggravating circumstance that Colombia needs to beat Venezuela to continue in the fight for the Qatar World Cup quota.

Pékerman may be the one to put an end to a generation that made the leap in quality thanks to his brilliant work. Ironies of life…