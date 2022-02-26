Luis Díaz TODAY: The first call for attention that Klopp makes to him

louis diaz since his arrival at Liverpool He has had outstanding performances that have begun to arouse not only the affection of the English media and the followers of the British team, but also of his teammates and the coaching staff led by the German Jurgen Klopp.

However, at the recent press conference, Klopp revealed what Diaz he will have to start correcting, since his coach indicated that the “offensive movements are very natural”.

For this reason, the strategist pointed out that “the player’s natural form is very similar to ours. We only talk to him about how he has to defendr because his offensive movements are very natural…”.

However, he made it clear that “We wanted the player because we saw that he could fit in very well at Liverpool. He’s talented and with an incredible work rate, he’s really into it.”

You have to remember that Diaz has disputed with Liverpool five matches; his performance has been one of the best, to the point that he has been given the opportunity to be a starter.