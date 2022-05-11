Luis Díaz TODAY: video of the play with which a fan was enraged

Luis Díaz continues to ratify himself as the best Colombian player abroad, because in his time at Liverpool he has shown great signs of quality and has become an important piece for Jurgen Klopp.

In accordance with the above, the peasant was important in the victory of his team against Aston Villa for the Premier League -making a pass-, but the probability of winning the Premier has decreased.

And it is that after draw of the ‘reds’ against Tottenham -where Diaz scored a goal-, the gap with Manchester City widened who is partially the leader of the tournament.

Also, there has been a lot of disagreement from some fans with the team, and the Colombian player ‘paid for the broken dishes’ on social networks.

Well, in a video published by Liverpool on Instagram, the peasant was seen in the warm-up prior to the game in Villa Parkmaking a ‘luxury move’.

The above allowed many positive comments from the followers of the page, but there were those who showed their fury.

What was the criticism that a Liverpool fan made of Luis Díaz

“If we didn’t screw around in the warm-up and started doing the work on the pitch we could stop losing points,” was the furious comment of a fan.

In addition, there were responses to such a comment showing their support for the Colombian and the squad of the ‘reds’ who had a setback against the Spurs.

For now, the player hopes to get at least two of the three titles that continue to fight, being the Champions League the one that attracts the most attention.