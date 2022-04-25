Luis Diaz video Liverpool: Luis Diaz’s luxury in the Merseyside Derby that made Anfield stand up | Sports

louis diaz was once again the protagonist in the victory of Liverpool for the Premier League in Merseyside derby v Everton. The Colombian entered from the bench and was one of the axes that changed the game in favor of the ‘Reds’.

Not only the guajiro soccer player was influential in the victory, but also left two luxuries to the delight of Anfield spectators, who reward him with applause for his performance.

You may be interested in:

Díaz entered the 60th minute of the game for Sadio Mané and it didn’t take more than three minutes to make a luxury. On the left sector he received a change of front from Trent Alexander-Arnold and to control the ball he did it with a heel in the air showing all its quality, in addition to the praise that began to be shown on social networks.

But this was not the only luxury of the Colombian. In the 85th minute, Jordan Henderson placed the Colombian national team player in the area, who with a half volley tried to finish off the goal and ended up getting an assist for Divock Origi sent to save the ball and thus seal the match 2-0.

The influence of the former Junior from Barranquilla since his arrival at the Jurgen Klopp has been notorious not only for his contribution in goals and assists (4 and 4 respectively), but in the imbalance, the associative capacity and the skill to make luxuries that also contribute to the team’s offense.

Luis Díaz’s next challenge with the ‘Reds’ will be for the first leg semifinals of the Champions League in view of Villarreal from Spain.