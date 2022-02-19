you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Fernando Diaz
Photo:
The Colombian scored in the 81st minute of the game against Norwich.
February 19, 2022, 12:05 PM
Colombian Luis Díaz scored his first goal in the Premier League, in the game of his team, Liverpool, against Norwich, at minute 81 of the commitment.
Jürgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, has spoken well of the Colombian. He stressed that he has never had a player like him, because he is a “great player and never stops smiling”.
The Colombian, who arrived at Liverpool this summer for 45 million and 15 in variables, has already played several games with the ‘Reds’, one as a starter and another from the bench.
And this Saturday he scored his first goal with the Liverpool shirt, in a key game in the fight for the Premier League.
Look at the goal here.
February 19, 2022, 12:05 PM
